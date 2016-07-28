Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents a special intimate acoustic performance by David Shaw (The Revivalists)

July 28, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Standing Sun LIVE presents

a special intimate acoustic performance by

David Shaw (The Revivalists)

Ohio born David Shaw is widely recognized as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the New Orleans based band, The Revivalists. David has brought his extraordinary artistry and fresh musical vision to bear on reinventing the local New Orleans music scene. His unique weaving of the harmonic concepts of rock & roll together with southern folk and Indie Soul produces a sound that has made an indelible impact on the Big Easy. David’s soaring popularity and professional success with The Revivalists illustrate why he is seen as among the area’s top artists.

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30

$20 Standing Room/$25 Reserved Seating - All ages show!

Food Truck to be announced soon!



Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

