Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents an evening with Mia Dyson - Valentine’s Dinner

February 14, 2016 from 6PM - 10PM

Standing Sun LIVE presents:



an evening with...



Mia Dyson



Doors open 6pm - $65 Reserved Seating/Dinner/Show



Food by Valle Fresh Catering. (Smoked mushroom creamy polenta, braised short rib, and grilled shrimp)



Mia Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter who has toured with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak and many more. A multiple ARIA & APRA award-winning artist, Dyson was recently named one of Australia’s top 25 guitarists of all time.



Her album “The Moment” received ★★★★ (4 stars) in Rolling Stone Australia and her most recent release, “Idyllwild”, hailed as "Brilliant" by Daytrotter debuted in the CMJ top 100 in the US, and scored a win as Double J Radio's “Artist of the Year” in Australia.



After ending 2015 with a national Australian tour with The Waifs, she'll be back on the road in early 2016 on the west coast of the US,



In 2016, as a recording artist she's exploring new formats beyond the traditional album, expanding her collaborative circle and continuing to see where the road leads.



Dyson currently resides in Los Angeles.



