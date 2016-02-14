Standing Sun LIVE presents an evening with Mia Dyson - Valentine’s Dinner
Standing Sun LIVE presents:
an evening with...
Mia Dyson
Doors open 6pm - $65 Reserved Seating/Dinner/Show
Food by Valle Fresh Catering. (Smoked mushroom creamy polenta, braised short rib, and grilled shrimp)
Mia Dyson is an award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter who has toured with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak and many more. A multiple ARIA & APRA award-winning artist, Dyson was recently named one of Australia’s top 25 guitarists of all time.
Her album “The Moment” received ★★★★ (4 stars) in Rolling Stone Australia and her most recent release, “Idyllwild”, hailed as "Brilliant" by Daytrotter debuted in the CMJ top 100 in the US, and scored a win as Double J Radio's “Artist of the Year” in Australia.
After ending 2015 with a national Australian tour with The Waifs, she'll be back on the road in early 2016 on the west coast of the US,
In 2016, as a recording artist she's exploring new formats beyond the traditional album, expanding her collaborative circle and continuing to see where the road leads.
Dyson currently resides in Los Angeles.
http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Mia-Dyson-2142016_p_531.html
http://www.miadyson.com/
http://www.youtube.com/liveinthewinery
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Standing Sun LIVE
- Starts: February 14, 2016 6PM - 10PM
- Price: $65
- Location: 92 2nd Street, Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Mia-Dyson-2142016_p_531.html
- Sponsors: Standing Sun LIVE