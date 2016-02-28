Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Chuck Cannon with special guest Patty Castillo

February 28, 2016 from 7 PM - 10PM

Standing Sun LIVE presents Chuck Cannon



with special guest Patty Castillo



Doors 7pm/Show 7:30 - $15 Admission/$20 Reserved Seating - All ages!



"Watching Chuck Cannon for the first time, I decided he was as gifted a scribe as many of the folks on our list of the 100 Best Living Songwriters and funnier than most..."

— Josh Jackson, Paste Magazine



also, a very special preshow event: SONG-to-TABLE!



$65/person ~ 5:30-7pm



SONG-to-TABLE includes a sit down, intimate dinner and a glass of wine with Chuck Cannon in our beautiful art gallery ...

also a VIP seat to the show!



Menu by Fire and Wine Catering

Slow Cooked Wood Fired Oven Pulled Pork

Homemade Country Cornbread

BBQ Baked Beans

Garden Fresh Sautéed Greens

Southern Coleslaw

Mini Peach Crisp with Ice Cream



http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Chuck-Cannon-2282016_p_528.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BDHuLv3CLM



http://chuckcannon.com/