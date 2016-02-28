Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Standing Sun LIVE presents Chuck Cannon with special guest Patty Castillo

February 28, 2016 from 7 PM - 10PM

Doors 7pm/Show 7:30 - $15 Admission/$20 Reserved Seating - All ages!

"Watching Chuck Cannon for the first time, I decided he was as gifted a scribe as many of the folks on our list of the 100 Best Living Songwriters and funnier than most..."
— Josh Jackson, Paste Magazine

also, a very special preshow event: SONG-to-TABLE! 

$65/person ~ 5:30-7pm 

SONG-to-TABLE includes a sit down, intimate dinner and a glass of wine with Chuck Cannon in our beautiful art gallery ...
also a VIP seat to the show!

Menu by Fire and Wine Catering
Slow Cooked Wood Fired Oven Pulled Pork
Homemade Country Cornbread
BBQ Baked Beans 
Garden Fresh Sautéed Greens
Southern Coleslaw
Mini Peach Crisp with Ice Cream

http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Chuck-Cannon-2282016_p_528.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BDHuLv3CLM

http://chuckcannon.com/

 

