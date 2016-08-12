Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Craig Wayne Boyd

August 12, 2016 from 7pm - 10pm

Friday, August 12,



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Craig Wayne Boyd



About Craig:



An extreme talent who excelled at singing and playing the guitar at the age of four, Craig Wayne Boyd received long-due critical and mainstream recognition as the Season 7 winner of The Voice. Taking the title as a member of Team Blake (Shelton), Craig dazzled the audience with the premiere performance of “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face.” Since winning The Voice, Craig has been busy both touring and writing a new album which includes his new single “I’m Still Here”.



His sound is rooted in the southern tradition of country music and is topped with a rebellious flair. Growing up in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Mesquite, Craig was born under the influence of gospel and country music and was later his church choir director. After a trip to Nashville brought life-changing events his way, Craig headed to Music City and signed a publishing deal with EMI shortly thereafter. After several years of prolific songwriting, Craig turned to the road and toured constantly, logging more than 1,000 shows in four years, and opening for acts like Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser and Brantley Gilbert. In 2015, Craig opened up for Rascal Flatts during their Vegas Riot! nine-show residency at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas before continuing on his headlining West Bound and Down Tour.



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$35 Seated Ticket - $30 Standing Room



$75 Front Row VIP + Meet Greet



Food by Taco Amigos





All Ages Show!

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid