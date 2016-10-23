Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Dilana

October 23, 2016 from 7pm - 10pm

October 23, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



Dilana



Most people know Dilana from splashing across their television screens on Rock Star Supernova (with Tommy Lee, Dave Navarro, Gilby Clarke and Jason Newsted), entering the mainstream rock consciousness as the unforgettable audience favorite from the beginning and eventual runner-up by the end. Before that the South African-born songstress was already an established international sensation, having scored a national #1 hit with her band Wozani and several hit songs in Holland from her "Wonderfool" album. With national (and many other countries worldwide) exposure from a hit TV show on her side, Dilana continued to captivate audiences as she toured arenas with Rock Star Supernova and opened up for legendary rockers like Aerosmith, Motorhead, Velvet Revolver, Joe Cocker and Golden Earring, current rockers like Buckcherry, Fuel, Puddle of Mudd and Saliva, as well as pop artists like The Bangles, blues artist Beth Hart, and so many more.



During her extensive world touring, Dilana performed in Afghanistan for the troops in 2009 and 2010. She was a part of the Go Army Concert Series tour in August 2011, sharing the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kansas and the Doobie Brothers. Dilana was a featured main stage act at the 2015 NAMM conference in Anaheim, CA, one of the biggest industry events in the world. Most recently she just won the “Rock Against Trafficking” contest in which she will be on a compilation album where her song will appear on the 'Set Them Free' compilation album alongside a number of rock-n-roll legends, including Stevie Wonder, Train, Slash, Heart, Glenn Hughes, Julian Lennon, Journey, Andy Fraser, En Vogue, Carlos Santana, John Anderson, Keb Mo, David Cook, Joe Bonamosa, Sky Blue-LMAFO, Beth Hart & Steve Luckather. In addition to the above, Dilana will also perform at the 'Rock Against Trafficking' concert tentatively scheduled in Los Angeles, CA in the fall of 2015.



Fullmetalrock.com says she has "a presence that is natural, sensual, enchanting and beguiling - let's face it - she's got IT!"



Antimusic.com stated "The South-African born singer had a buzz-saw voice that can cut through steel and is a polished live performer that had enough awareness of dynamics to change up her sound. She did a version of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" on the show that was absolutely hypnotic."



Solid songwriting mixed with unique, smoky vocals have earned Dilana a loyal and devoted fan base that's as diverse as they come, running the gamut of hair metal enthusiasts who were impressed with her dynamic and fierce stage presence fronting LA Guns for two tours, to people of all ages, ethnicity and backgrounds who discovered her on television but relate to the authenticity and power of her lyrics. She has entertained bikers at Sturgis and troops in Afghanistan with stellar and thoroughly engaging performances.



A versatile performer, Dilana offers two very different shows, an acoustic set where she can reach the heart and soul of every single person in the room in an intimate setting, or a full-on rock show, where she inspires the audience to sing along to catchy songs they may or may not be hearing for the first time.



Her top-notch vocal ability is showcased on four studio albums, several singles and a movie soundtrack. DILANA is touring the globe promoting her latest album, Beautiful Monster, produced by Jack Endino (Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam).



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30

$20 General Admission / $25 Reserved Seating

- All ages show!



Food Truck to be Announced soon!

