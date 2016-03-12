Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Filligar with special guest Johnny Elkins

March 12, 2016 from 7 PM - 10PM

Recorded near the Venice Beach canals in a turn-of-the century gondola garage just steps from the Pacific surf, Filligar’s upcoming record Keepsakes of the Interior was a meditative exploration for the band. Traveling as cultural ambassadors for the US State Department, Filligar embraced sights and sounds of this global experience. From the Amerindian music of South America to the maritime songs of the Arabian gulf to the emerging punk scenes of the greater Middle East, the quartet’s travels abroad influenced the music and lyrics.



Following singles “Motor Shine” and “White Light Rose” among eleven original tracks, Filligar will release Keepsakes of the Interior on May 19, 2015. The band kicked off 2015 with a tour produced by Communion Music, the artist collective formed by Mumford & Sons that includes Gotye, Twin Peaks, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes. All dates are below.



Filligar has a prolific catalog of original music, recognized as “of prestige value” by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). The band has been called “a fresh take on indie rock” by Paste Magazine, one of music’s “Next Big Things” by SPIN, and “a breath of fresh air” by Consequence of Sound.



Keepsakes of the Interior is out 4/21/2015 via band imprint Decade Records.





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$15 General Admission



Please call for Group Reservations*



All ages show!



*additional charges may apply



