Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Hot Buttered Rum

May 21, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

May 21, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



Hot Buttered Rum



“Stunning instrumental and vocal virtuosity.” - Relix Magazine



“Few things rejuvenate the soul like a warm fireside drink after an exhausting day in the snow. Hot Buttered Rum has that effect. Their original songs are instantly familiar and inviting, and their easygoing versions of timeless classics (the Beatles, Hank Williams) belie the intricacy of the arrangements.” - San Francisco Chronicle



At the center of Hot Buttered Rum is the enduring camaraderie of five best friends. The band was conceived on a backpacking trip of high school and college buddies in the High Sierra. What was dreamed up on mountaintops and around campfires has found its way into the hearts, minds, and bodies of thousands. It’s a sound that’s as tough to describe as it is easy to love. HBR is committed to achieving its musical goals in an environmentally sensitive manner. With this in mind the band has toured for years in an old school bus converted to run on 100% vegetable oil, dubbed “Buster”, with a smell much like burnt popcorn following them close behind on their tours around the country but recently have traded up for a newer van run on Biofuel that they have cleverly named “Van Morrison”.



Hot Buttered Rum lives for songs. Songs to sing in the shower. Songs to crank through your earbuds at the DMV. Songs to name your babies after, and then make more babies to. The band’s three songwriters — Nat Keefe, Erik Yates & Aaron Redner,— spin tales about the good times, the bad times, and the roads in between, and belt them from the heart in three-part harmony. Bryan Horne’s athletic standup bass and Lucas Carlton’s tasteful percussion combine with the acoustic instruments to create what is California’s own acoustic music.



Hot Buttered Rum always has a good time. The group’s onstage chemistry fuels the lovefest that is a live HBR show. A mindful recklessness settles in whenever these five guys step out of their front doors in northern California to entertain crowds from Anchorage to Miami. Hot Buttered Rum’s years of touring have given the band the chance to work and play with a wide crosssection of musicians, people like Phil Lesh, Chris Thile, Brett Dennen, and Robert Earl Keen.



Hot Buttered Rum’s previous live recordings, Live at The Freight & Salvage (2002), Live in the Northeast (2007), and Live In The Sierra (2012) have helped establish Hot Buttered Rum’s position as a preeminent touring group in the national Bluegrass circuit and serves as a time machine to the band’s progression from friends sitting around campfires to full time professional musicians.



Seasoned veteran Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), acoustic guru Mike Marshall, and left-coast rocker Tim Bluhm (Mother Hips, Nicki Bluhm) have all produced studio albums for the band which include: In These Parts (2004), Well Oiled Machine (2006), Limbs Akimbo (2010), and most recently Hot Buttered Rum (2014). Each has guided HBR towards the next step in its evolution.



Hot Buttered Rum has found its way to the most prestigious pop, folk, and bluegrass stages in the country: Telluride Bluegrass, Newport, Bonnaroo, Strawberry, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Kate Wolf, Horning’s Hideout, String Summit, Grey Fox, All Good, High Sierra, Wakarusa, and many more.





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$25 Admission - ALL AGES!



Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid