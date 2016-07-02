Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Jackie Bristow w/ The Brambles

July 2, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

July 2, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



Jackie Bristow w/ The Brambles



At once heartfelt and sophisticated, Jackie Bristow combines subtle but beautiful melodies and hooks that hypnotise the listener, demand complete surrender and then stick around with the backbone of a real friend.



New Zealand born transplanted to the United States with a guitar, a suitcase and a song. Jackie Bristow travels light but packs a heavy punch.



Jackie has had the honour to be the opening act for many of her musical heros. Opening for Bonnie Raitt in New Zealand on the 2013 Slipstream tour was a dream come true and internationally-acclaimed guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel 2011. Jackie and Tommy played to sold-out theatre's across the America and Jackie is thrilled to be opening for Tommy again 2015 and 2016 across the USA.



Jackie has also been the opening act for Marc Cohn, John Oates, John Waite, Bettye Lavette, B.J Thomas, Joe Ely, Marcia Ball, Charlie Robison, Rick Springfield, Bob Schneider, and Jimmy Lafave, Euge Groove, Ruthie Foster, Howard Jones, Herbert Gronemeyer, Phoebe Snow, Art Garfunkel, Daniel Lanois, Madeline Peryoux, Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and Shawn Mullins.



Jackie's live performance has captivated audiences. One reviewer of her tour opening for Tommy Emmanuel wrote: "Opening for a musical giant like Emmanuel would seem a daunting task, but Bristow was relaxed as her soulfully-seductive melodies reverberated within the auditorium. Her beautiful voice and earnest songs resonated with the audience, and they applauded her eagerly. Near the end of the show, Bristow joined Emmanuel on stage for an amazing duet that received a standing ovation.



Jackie’s songs have been used repeatedly in Australian and New Zealand film and television hit shows such as "Go Girls," "The Secret Life of Us," "Home and Away,""Outrageous Fortune," "Shortland Street," and "Go Big." Her original song "This is Australia" won Tourism Australia’s nationwide competition and was featured in Tourism Australia's worldwide promotional campaigns for three years. Music from "Crazy Love and, "Freedom," were programmed into rotation at 7,000 Starbucks locations nationwide in the US.

2014



Jackie was awarded New Zealand Southland Music Ambassador of the year.

Jackie has proven to be an artist who shows no signs of stopping.



Jackie is working on her 4th album "Shot of Gold" for release 2016.



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Standing Room/$17 Reserved Seating - All ages show!



Food by Valle Fresh Catering







Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use the "NOWINE" to remove the $6.50 wine shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid