Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Kirby Brown

August 20, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Saturday, August 20, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Kirby Brown



Kirby Brown was born in East Texas and moved to rural Damascus, Arkansas at age two. His formative years on the farm kept him occupied bottle-feeding calves, fishing for crappie, and shelling peas. His taste for music was also fostered here, being exposed to gospel, bluegrass, and the classic country his grandfather would strum in the evenings.



After the divorce of his parents, Kirby and his dad, a closeted poet, would spend visits diving into film, music, and the nuances of American Poetry. He became as much interested in reading Whitman and Frost as he was in grade school or spending time with his friends. This fresh form of expression would become the bedrock on which Kirby’s artistic life would be built.



When he was nineteen, his first true love and his best friend died in separate incidents. Through the long process of grieving, Kirby found an outlet for his pain in writing songs. Fearing that he too might die before his time in that same small town, Kirby moved to Dallas and bunked with fellow musicians. An offer to tag along on tour put Kirby on an eight-month road trip through what seemed like every town in America. Immediately after coming off the road, Kirby was offered an opening slot at House of Blues in Dallas. Soon after, Kirby released his first independent record, Child Of Calamity.



He found a new stride and began sharing bills and festivals with artists including Willie Nelson, The Flaming Lips, Leon Russell, and The Avett Brothers.

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Admission/ $17 Reserved Seating



Food by Al Fresco Picnic!



All Ages Show!

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid