Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Nat Osborn Band(solo) with Bryan Titus

March 5, 2016 from 7 PM - 10PM

Standing Sun LIVE presents



Nat Osborn Band(solo)



with Bryan Titus



Doors 7pm/Show 7:30 - $10 Admission/$15 Reserved Seating - All ages show! - Food by Al Fresco Picnic



Nat Osborn “writes smart, punchy tunes that blend old-school Gershwin-era song craft with decidedly modern sensibilities” (Popdose). Largely known as the leader of the international touring act the Nat Osborn Band, he’s also a compelling and accomplished solo performer.



Recently signed to the legendary Philadelphia based label Rope-a-dope Records, Osborn has been supporting his most recent release, a three song EP released on the label in April 2015, with an extensive tour around Europe. Nat has appeared on television in eight different countries and plays an average of 150 concerts a year.



Osborn was born in and lives in New York City. The city’s endless energy is in his blood and in his music, something he carries with him regardless of whatever part of the world he’s performing in. Nat’s style is, like New York, an eclectic mix of influences. One can expect to hear a unique blend of old school soul, inventive jazz inflected piano playing, and tinges of funk, blues, and classical music all centered around smart, catchy pop songs and a powerful and captivating voice.



Bryan TITUS is a rootsy, gutsy American singer/songwriter. Backed by a cookin' band, bryan delivers a unique blend of Rock 'n Roll, Gospel, Country, Blues & Bluegrass ... all stewing in the same pot. The music highlights the strong characters, iconic images and universal stories of American life. bryan TITUS leads a hard working band that puts it down in the studio and backs it up on the stage.



http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Nat-Osborn-352016_p_529.html



https://www.youtube.com/user/LIVEinthewinery



http://natosborn.com/

https://soundcloud.com/natosborn



https://bryantitus.bandcamp.com/