Standing Sun LIVE presents Nate Leavitt with Kathleen Sieck & The Paradise Road
June 18, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM
Nate Leavitt with Kathleen Sieck & The Paradise Road
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30
$15 General Admission/$20 Reserved
All ages show!
Food by Al Fresco Picnic
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.
Please use the "NOWINE" to remove the $6.50 wine shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid
