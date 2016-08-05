Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:45 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Standing Sun LIVE   presents   Roem Baur

August 5, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Friday, August 5, 2016

Standing Sun LIVE 

presents 

Roem Baur

“Roem is a singer with a ridiculous vocal range (this is increasingly rare in the music world celebrated by today’s media machine) and a troubadour’s soul. He’s used these qualities and his constant touring to develop a solid following in a number of American cities.” - Ryan Spaulding (rslblog.com)

“Inspired by soul and 60’s folk music, Baur’s star has been steadily increasing with music that is refreshing in today’s auto-tuned pop culture.” - Elena Ovalle (Examiner.com)

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30 

$12 Admission/ $17 Reserved Seating

Food by Valle Fresh Catering

All Ages Show!
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed. 
Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid

 

Event Details

 
 
 