Standing Sun LIVE presents Roosevelt Dime

February 9, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents



a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras celebration with Roosevelt Dime



Seamlessly combining the feel-good groove of classic Rhythm and Blues with acoustic Americana instrumentation, Roosevelt Dime has crafted an infectious style and sound truly their own. Eben Pariser fronts the band with searingly soulful vocals, belted and whispered with a passion and panache straight from the juke joints. Andrew Green’s innovative piano-inspired banjo style, equal parts boogie woogie and bluegrass, lock in with the New Orleans clave rhythms of Tony Montalbano’s drums and Craig Akin’s syncopated upright bass. The swampy chords and swinging blues lines of Eben’s semi-hollow electric guitar thicken the sound further still. Armed with original songs of hope, love, and conviction that sound birthed from the cradle of American music yet still crucially relevant to the times in which we live, the group has attracted rowdy revelers on the streets of NYC, captivated serious listeners in quiet clubs, and moved ecstatic dancers at the festival grounds on their current nationwide tour. Roosevelt Dime’s jubilant performances are a “perpetual crowd pleaser” (NY Times) in any setting.



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$10 Admission



Food by Valle Fresh Catering



All ages show!