Standing Sun LIVE presents Steep Ravine with Grass Mountain

April 24, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

April 24, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



Steep Ravine



with



Grass Mountain



Steep Ravine's soulful sound takes roots music in compelling new directions. Fusing elements of "folk-rock", "bluegrass", and "jazz", the band continues to enthrall audiences with their uniquely Californian sound. Songwriter Simon Linsteadt (guitar, lead vocals) and Jan Purat (violin, vocals) began playing music together in high school in Northern California, later moving on to study music at UC Santa Cruz and the California Jazz Conservatory. They fortuitously met bassist Alex Bice (bass, vocals) through jam sessions in Santa Cruz. Percussionist Jeff Wilson, a close musical compadre, is the band’s most recent addition. Steep Ravine has toured extensively throughout the country and has released two full-length records of all original material.



Following their humble beginnings playing at a Hawaiian barbecue spot in Santa Cruz and busking in the BART Metro Stations of San Francisco, Steep Ravine quickly gained a following in the Bay Area and throughout the west. After the release of their debut record TRAMPIN’ ON, the band went on several national tours, including notable performances at High Sierra Music Festival, Four Corners Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and Strawberry Music Festival. In 2015, Steep Ravine released their second record THE PEDESTRIAN, diving deeper into new musical terrain.



"Built on a solid foundation of gifted songwriting, fine singing, and acoustic string dexterity, [Steep Ravine] may well be opening up a whole new stylistic direction for musicians and listeners alike to follow."

—Bluegrass Unlimited



The Pedestrian:



“An exquisite collection of original acoustic folk laced with influences of bluegrass, pop, jazz, even a hint of funk … The sound is rich, textured, layered, lovely …"

— Marin Independent Journal



"Polished, highly crafted tunes awash with catchy hooks, luscious melodies, tight harmonies and intricate stringwork."

— FolkWords



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*



$12 General Admission / $17 Reserved Seat - All ages show!



http://www.steepravineband.com/