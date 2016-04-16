Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Steven Roth

April 16, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Standing Sun LIVE presents



Steven Roth



Steven Roth’s music sticks with you. After just one listen, you might sing along (loud), or you might ponder his lyrics (pensively). Either way, you’re not shaking his soulful alternative pop anytime soon. That’s a big reason the Los Angeles-based piano-wielding singer, songwriter, and impresario has really begun to connect. Since releasing 2013’s independent solo debut, Let It In, he had the honor of opening numerous shows for The Who playing with them at The Staples Center in Los Angeles and Theater at Madison Square Garden. He has supported both Robert Plant and Dave Grohl and headlined a showcase hosted by The Counting Crows’ frontman Adam Duritz. In addition, he’s steadily built a following through diligent touring, especially on the West Coast. 2015 saw him hit the studio in Los Angeles to create his 2015 EP.



Progressing from the more “classic” sound of Let It In, he teamed with producers Sean Hurley and Wayne Jobson and further expanded the foundation he’d established with his solo material and previous band Redstone Hall.



“I wanted to say something and get some fresh music out there,” he explains. “There’s an evolution. Let It In captured the inspiration of old soul, funk, and rock ‘n’ roll. This music maintains my sense of melody and influences, but it’s more contemporary—without me being so intent on recording everything the way The Beatles did! It’s not as sixties- and seventies-influenced. I’m trying to get behind my voice and lyrics as the center point. I’m always looking to develop the style, create something different, and push the boundaries. I wanted to challenge myself to come up with something new and exciting.”



The single “Good Times Go So Fast” elevates him to that new territory. With a lithe guitar, urgent upbeat percussion, piano fire, and unforgettable chant, the track immediately transfixes.



“I came up with that first line out of the blue, and we built the song from there,” he continues. “It’s a song about the fleeting nature of many things in life and how you have to enjoy every minute you have when you can, because things change very quickly. You never know what’s going to happen. There are no regrets. If you read into the lyrics, it’s not necessarily happy-go-lucky. Hopefully, it makes you think beyond dancing in your car.”



It’s just a glimpse at what’s to come on the EP though. Steven continues progressing, but one thing’s for sure—you’ll remember everything he does.



“I want fans to hear, see, or feel something in the songs that connects with them,” he leaves off. “I like to make people smile, dance, and think. It’s not just background music.”



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*



$12 General Admission - All ages show!



Food Truck to be Announced soon!



*Times may vary.

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid



http://www.stevenrothmusic.com/



http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Steven-Roth-4162016_p_542.html



www.youtube.com/user/LIVEinthewinery