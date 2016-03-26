Friday, May 4 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Standing Sun LIVE presents The Dustbowl Revival

March 26, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Saturday March 26, 2016

Standing Sun LIVE presents 

The Dustbowl Revival 

Bluegrass. Swing. Hot jazz. Pre-war blues. Southern soul. New Orleans funk. The Dustbowl Revival is what you could call an American roots orchestra with eight full-time members — and they play it all, mashing the sounds of traditional American music into a genre-hopping, time-bending dance party that coaxes new fire out of familiar coal. This isn’t a throwback band. It’s a celebration of the sounds that have kept America moving for more than a century, performed with all the flair of a medicine show and rooted in the sweat and swagger of a juke joint song swap.

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30* 

$15 General Admission/$20 Reserved

All ages show! 

Catering by Al Fresco Picnic!

*Times may vary. 

http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-The-Dustbowl-Revival-3262016_p_539.html
http://www.dustbowlrevival.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/LIVEinthewinery

 

