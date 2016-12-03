Standing Sun LIVE presents The Dustbowl Revival
Saturday December 3, 2016
Bluegrass. Swing. Hot jazz. Pre-war blues. Southern soul. New Orleans funk. The Dustbowl Revival is what you could call an American roots orchestra with eight full-time members — and they play it all, mashing the sounds of traditional American music into a genre-hopping, time-bending dance party that coaxes new fire out of familiar coal. This isn’t a throwback band. It’s a celebration of the sounds that have kept America moving for more than a century, performed with all the flair of a medicine show and rooted in the sweat and swagger of a juke joint song swap.
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*
$20 General Admission/$25 Reserved Seat
All ages show!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 3, 2016 7pm - 10pm
- Price: $20/25
- Location: Standing Sun LIVE
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-The-Dustbowl-Revival-1232016_p_577.html