Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents The Dustbowl Revival

December 3, 2016 from 7pm - 10pm

Saturday December 3, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



The Dustbowl Revival



Bluegrass. Swing. Hot jazz. Pre-war blues. Southern soul. New Orleans funk. The Dustbowl Revival is what you could call an American roots orchestra with eight full-time members — and they play it all, mashing the sounds of traditional American music into a genre-hopping, time-bending dance party that coaxes new fire out of familiar coal. This isn’t a throwback band. It’s a celebration of the sounds that have kept America moving for more than a century, performed with all the flair of a medicine show and rooted in the sweat and swagger of a juke joint song swap.



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*



$20 General Admission/$25 Reserved Seat



All ages show!