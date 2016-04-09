Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents The Far West w/s/g Chi McClean

April 9, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

Saturday April 9, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



The Far West



w/s/g Chi McClean



"Technically pure, slightly jaded, no-nonsense and honest with stellar storytelling for the every-man." The Far West came together in early 2010, each member having left other bands to pursue a unique sound they weren't getting elsewhere. Singer Lee Briante posted a late night craigslist ad that consisted of nothing more then the text 'looking to do something like this'. and a Waylon Jennings video. Texas born Robert Black responded within minutes and The Far West was born. Chicago native Aaron Bakker soon joined the band bringing his exceptional guitar playing to the lineup. With Michael Whiteside on piano & keys and Brian Bachman on drums, the line up was solidified.



Before long the band partnered with respected booking agent Mongrel Music, and have been consistently growing and selling out shows in the West ever since. The Far West have been gigging all across Southern California and the southwest at places like El Rey, The Troubadour The Echo, The Satellite, Pappy & Harriets, Hotel Cafe, Cowboy Palace Saloon, The Great American Music Hall and across the US. They've been winning accolades all along the line from bands, critics and DJ's alike. The Far West has opened sold out shows for JD McPherson, Nick 13, Dave & Phil Alvin, and Eilen Jewell.



In February 2014 the band released their 2nd album Any Day Now on Medina River records. Their second album with producer Colin McLean. He recorded their first album at an American Legion Post while the bar was open for business – and, in keeping with his interest in using unusual spaces, recorded Any Day Now in a vintage hot rod repair shop. Like their debut effort, this new album has been receiving rave reviews from everyone who hears it, proving that The Far West have something special.



The band is currently working with Little Brother Music Publishing, Two Dog Media, Medina River Records and Mongrel Music Booking.



Opening set by Chi McClean



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Admission - All ages show!



Catering by The Chef's Touch Bbq Rig



*Times may vary.

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid



http://www.thefarwestband.com/



http://www.chimcclean.com/



www.youtube.com/user/LIVEinthewinery