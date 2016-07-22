Standing Sun LIVE presents The Mastersons
July 22, 2016 from 7 - 10
July 22, 2016
Standing Sun LIVE
presents
The Mastersons
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30
$12 Standing Room/$17 Reserved Seating - All ages show!
Food by Fire and Wine Catering
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.
Please use the "NOWINE" to remove the $6.50 wine shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-The-Mastersons-7222016_p_549.html