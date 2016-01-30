Standing Sun LIVE presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen
January 30, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen & Jeremiah and the Red Eyes
a Mardi Gras kick-off!
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30
$10 Admission/ $15 Reserved Seating
Food by Al Fresco Picnic
All ages show!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $10-15
- Location: Standing Sun Wines
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-The-Peculiar-Pretzelmen-1302016_p_523.html