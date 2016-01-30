Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Standing Sun LIVE presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen

January 30, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen & Jeremiah and the Red Eyes

a Mardi Gras kick-off!

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30 

$10 Admission/ $15 Reserved Seating

Food by Al Fresco Picnic

All ages show!

 

Event Details

 
 
 