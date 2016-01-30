Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen

January 30, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents The Peculiar Pretzelmen & Jeremiah and the Red Eyes

a Mardi Gras kick-off!

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30

$10 Admission/ $15 Reserved Seating



Food by Al Fresco Picnic



All ages show!