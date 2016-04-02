Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents The Ruben Lee Dalton Band

April 2, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

The Ruben Lee Dalton Band



"Led with a voice of truth, The Ruben Lee Dalton Band journeys through genres old and new. On 'A Night Like This,' anything is possible. Love, desire, regret, and reflection are all expressed in the truth bearing lyrics of Ruben Lee Dalton. Supported by an awe inspiring array of classic sounds, Ruben's writing cuts deep. If authenticity is what you yearn for, turn the lights low for 'A Night Like This.' "



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*



$10 General Admission/$15 Reserved



All ages show!



Food truck to be announced soon!



*Times may vary.



http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-The-Ruben-Lee-Dalton-Band--422016_p_550.html



https://therubenleedaltonband.bandcamp.com/



https://www.youtube.com/user/LIVEinthewinery