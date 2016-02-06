Standing Sun LIVE presents Travis Meadows
February 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents
Travis Meadows with Joe Fletcher opening
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30
$15 Admission/ $20 Reserved Seating
Food by Al Fresco Picnic
All ages show!
tickets: www.standingsunwines.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 6, 2016 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $15/20
- Location: Standing Sun Wines
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/Standing-Sun-LIVE-presents-Travis-Meadows-262016_p_525.html