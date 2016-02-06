Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Standing Sun LIVE presents Travis Meadows

February 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Standing Sun LIVE in the Winery presents 
Travis Meadows with Joe Fletcher opening
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30 
$15 Admission/ $20 Reserved Seating

Food by Al Fresco Picnic
All ages show!

tickets: www.standingsunwines.com

 

