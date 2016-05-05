Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Travis Meadows

Featuring Song-to-Table, a special pre-show event including an intimate sit down dinner in our art gallery with Travis Meadows and Whiskey Jack!



"Living comfortably under the radar, Travis Meadows is overwhelmingly recognized by top recording artists as a true songwriter. His long list of cuts include country music icons and rockers alike... Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Blackberry Smoke, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Wynonna Judd and recently Randy Houser.



He is without a doubt, an artist to the core. However, his story is not one about music, it is a story about life – a narrative on religion, family, addiction, survival, sobriety and freedom with music as the narrator.



Growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, Travis found that life was not on his side right from the beginning. Between the death of his brother, divorce of his parents and a battle with cancer, he was exposed to nothing but pain before he even learned to shave. Music was his sanctuary, while alcohol was his crutch. Raised by his grandparents and the nightlife of the local blues bars, Meadows abused drugs and alcohol for most of his adult life. Even after he became a touring preacher, his addictions steered the wheel all the way to Nashville, Tennessee where he attended rehabilitation multiple times before gaining traction on his career in country music.



Sobriety and songwriting success have brought Travis on a path to a much brighter future than his past. “I’m a riser, I’m a get up off the ground, don’t run and hider,” he sings. Sharing his story of survival across countries and oceans, you can find him on tour, volunteering in treatment centers or preparing the release of his 2016 record."





Song to Table starts at 530, Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$20 General Admission/$25 Reserved Seat/$65 Song-to-Table - All ages show!



Food by Fire and Wine Catering







Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use the "NOWINE" to remove the $6.50 wine shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid