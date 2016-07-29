Calendar » Standing Sun LIVE presents Will Champlin & Chi McClean

July 29, 2016 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

July 29, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE presents



Will Champlin & Chi McClean



About Will Champlin:



Born and raised in Los Angeles into a musical family, Will Champlin holds his own from playing Piano on Michael Jacksons last record, reaching top 3 of season 5 of THE VOICE, to most recently co-writing 'Wolves' from One Directions 'Made in The AM' record. Once a graduate of Berklee College of Music, Will toured as a musician with the likes of Santana, Billy Ray Cyrus, to Glen Frey of the 'Eagles' and more. His songwriting work on Heather Headley’s 2010 “Audience of One” earned him 2 grammy wins. Propelled by a loyal & amazing fanbase known as "The #Champs" Will was able to reach the Billboard hot 100 with his rendition of "At Last. In July of 2014 Will released his Record known as 'Borrowing Trouble' which is available for download which features 'Heat Of Passion' used for HBO's 2014 fall preview, and 'Eye of the Pyramid' in which he returned to the Voice stage. Champlin is always sharpening his arrows of creativity to hit the bulls eye and make his mark in such a hugely competitive world of music.



About Chi McClean:



Chi McClean was born and raised in New York before heading out to California in a beat up truck looking for a change. Settling in San Francisco, he began to develop an honest, introspective approach to his songwriting that ultimately formed the building blocks for his debut release, Something Out There, his second, solo-acoustic release, A Thing Or Three, and his brand new, full-band album, Let Me In, released on January 22nd, 2016 at The Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA with an official, industry showcase and live-broadcast performance for Acoustic Guitar Magazine.



Currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, Chi writes acoustic rock songs marked by a haunting southern style. Many of his songs take a straightforward look at love, loss, and in the end, opportunity. Influenced by Jimi Hendrix, The Black Crowes, Led Zeppelin, Free, The Faces, The Allman Brothers, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chi’s music borrows from the timeless tones and song structures that formed the pillars of the classic rock scene while presenting listeners with a contemporary and wholly unique perspective.







Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 General Admission/$17 Reserved Seating - All ages show!



Food Truck to be Announced soon!



Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid