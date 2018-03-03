Calendar » Standing Sun Presents Calico The Band with Nocona

March 3, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Just when it seemed that the term ‘Americana’ was being hopelessly diluted and unfocused, along comes CALICO the band to define the term for us with new vigor and focus. In the hands and spirit of these gifted ladies, Americana is reborn in the spirit of Laurel Canyon, the spirit of the great songwriters (Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, etc.) who flourished there. Nocona’s roots are in Texas- songwriter, lead guitarist, and singer Chris Isom’s family are 6th generation Texans- but the band’s sun and stars rise over California. Nocona is a rock band with history who draw their roots from Country, Folk, Punk, Rock, and Psyche Delia.