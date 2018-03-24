Calendar » Standing Sun Presents Carlene Carter with Joe Breen

March 24, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for an unforgettable show featuring Carlene Carter, who comes full circle with her latest CD, Carter Girl, on Rounder Records. As the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter of the original historic Carter Family, Carlene said it was her lifelong goal to make this record. "The songs on the album cover three generations of Carter Family music," Also joining her is special guest and husband, Joe Breen.