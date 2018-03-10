Calendar » Standing Sun Presents Elijah Ocean with Shelby Earl

March 10, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Elijah Ocean plays American music. It’s conceived on highways between cities past their prime. It’s born from memories and dreams of fresh starts. There’s a rich history to draw from places like Nashville, Memphis, Muscle Shoals, Bakersfield and Austin, but Ocean doesn’t desire a repeat. He celebrates the multi-generational canon of American music while adding his own fresh voice to the conversation. Shelby Earl’s first two albums earned the kind of raves any musician would kill for. Upon hearing her 2011 debut, burn the boats, NPR’s Ann Powers called Earl her “new favorite songwriter”, and she wasn’t alone. Accolades followed from Rolling Stone to The Wall Street Journal.