Standing Sun Presents Greg Felden with Kasey Anderson

May 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

A recent addition to the LA Americana scene, Greg Felden, along with his finely-crafted songs and captivating delivery have been generating significant buzz- whether he’s putting on a solo show or turning it up with his stellar band- Greg Felden is worth seeing. Kasey Anderson’s songs have made for friends and fans of the likes of Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Counting Crows, and others- they’re honest and true, and sound as great as they ever could. The thread that runs through the album is the sound of Hawks and Doves, Kasey’s searing vocals, Jordan Richter’s intricately textured guitar work, the layers of organ, piano, viola, and harmony vocals Ben Landsverk laid over the foundation build by his own bass playing and Moffat’s drums.