Calendar » Standing Sun Presents Old Jack and Nate Leavitt

May 5, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Old Jack comes to the stage with three guitars, bass, drums, organ/keys, and a front man from yesterday, they belt out their original material with lots of harmonies, big vocals, and guitar solos galore.

Nate Leavitt creates sound can best be described as ghost folk - as if the spirits of Neil Young, Wilco and Butch Walker met up late one night for a secret recording session down in Muscle Shoals. Blending elements of roots, americana and rock, it is the convergence of Leavitt’s musical journey to date.