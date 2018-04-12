Calendar » Standing Sun Presents Steven Roth

April 12, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Steven Roth is back at Standing Sun LIVE. With roots in the classics and an eye on innovation, Roth's sound can best be described as a refreshing flavor of pop-rock soul, filled with melody, mood, energy, and honesty. His musical approach is entirely organic, and it’s this sense of purity that sets him apart. Join us for another sell out show full of live music, wine, dancing, food, and more!