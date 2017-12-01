Calendar » Standing Sun Presents TFDI

December 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a night of live rock and roll featuring the truly talented band, TFDI, showing off original music from their latest album, Beggars and Ballers. Don't miss out on this opportunity as TFDI returns for the first time since their rise to #1 on itune's singer/songwriter chart, nearly sold out national tour, two new albums, and their first release in nearly six years. Standing Sun offers an intimate and inspiring listening experience with food, wine, dancing, and more in the small but lively Santa Ynez Valley. Come on down!