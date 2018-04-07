Calendar » Standing Sun Presents The Coals

April 7, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Called “a rare and beautiful thing to behold” by LA Weekly, The Coals’ sound brings to mind road trips through their home state of California, with sun-drenched days, technicolor sunsets, and starry desert nights. Dreamy pedal steel drifts alongside singer Jason Mandell’s earthy baritone, blanketed by warm organ tones and rich harmonies. Their most recent album, Through Nighttime’s Purple Skies, was recorded and co-produced by Jason Soda (Everest, GospelbeacH). L.A.’s NPR affiliate KPCC called the band’s 2013 album, A Happy Animal, “inventive, catchy, genuine and moving.” Live, the band mixes in old gospel and a few classics from the ‘60s and ‘70s, an invitation to travel with them down dusty roads, through rowdy barrooms, and along the rollicking river of rock & roll