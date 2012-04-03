Calendar » Staples Center Stage - featuring Sheryl Staples (violin)

April 3, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

Former SBCO concertmaster Sheryl Staples who will return to the Lobero stage to perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 in A (The Turkish). SBCO will also perform Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue, K. 546 in C minor. The work was transcribed from a Fugue for Two Pianos, which was written after the composer had extensively studied the contrapuntal style of Bach. Tchaikovsky’s romantic romp around Europe, the dramatic Souvenir de Florence, will complete SBCO’s fourth concert with enchanting melodies that could only come from the Russian master.