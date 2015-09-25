Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Star Wars Movie Night

September 25, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm

We will be showing Star Wars Episode V on the big screen!  The event is totally free!  We will have free popcorn, and we will be raffling off an electric bike worth over $1500!  This event will be fun for all ages so come on out and join us.  We will also have a food truck at 6:00pm in the parking lot and the movie begins at 7:00pm.  

 

Event Details

 
 
 