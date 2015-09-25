Star Wars Movie Night
September 25, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm
We will be showing Star Wars Episode V on the big screen! The event is totally free! We will have free popcorn, and we will be raffling off an electric bike worth over $1500! This event will be fun for all ages so come on out and join us. We will also have a food truck at 6:00pm in the parking lot and the movie begins at 7:00pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: La Cumbre Junior High School, HighRidge Church
- Starts: September 25, 2015 6:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: La Cumbre Junior High School Auditorium
- Website: http://highridgechurchsb.com/events/details/2015/09/25/star-wars-movie-night/
