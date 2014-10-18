Calendar » Starr King 66th Annual Rummage Sale

October 18, 2014 from 7:00 am - 6:00 pm

The Starr King Rummage Sale is a beloved community event that many people wait for all year, and the proceeds from the event provide much of the operating expenses for the cooperative preschool.

**New Location**

The Sale will be held at Earl Warren Show Grounds for one day only. October 18th, 7am -6pm.

Starr King Parent-Child Workshop is a cooperative parent education and early childhood program that has been nurturing children and families in the Santa Barbara community for since 1949. Starr King strives to help children and parents learn to take care of themselves, each other and the environment. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle has been one of the guiding principles of Starr King since its inception. To learn more about the preschool or to schedule a tour, please call 805-966-1325 or visit our website at www.starrking-pcw.org. For more information regarding the Rummage Sale contact [email protected]