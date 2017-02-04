Calendar » Starr King 68th Annual Rummage Sale

February 4, 2017 from 8:00am - 3:00pm

All proceeds benefit Starr King Parent-Child Workshop!

Starr King Parent-Child Workshop will hold its annual Rummage Sale Event on February 4. Among the most popular one-day rummage events on the central coast, Starr King Rummage has been a Santa Barbara community tradition since the 1950s, featuring incredible deals on some of the finest quality rummage items available in clothing (kids and adults), housewares, books, garden supplies, toys, furnishings and treasures. This event captures the attention of 1700 rummage shoppers annually.

Event includes a Bake Sale with food from many local businesses!

For info: (805) 966-1325 ● [email protected]