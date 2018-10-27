Start North Global Launch, with University Students from Finland
Start North Global Launch, with University Students from Finland
Saturday Oct 27 11:30am -1:30pm Antioch University Santa Barbara
Welcoming University, College & High School Students and Elders for an open discussionabout the Future of Education and Sustainability
FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE https://www.facebook.com/events/526570874480833/
NEXT GENERATION EDUCATION PLATFORM
Students working, together & alongside people
all ages in GLOBAL EFFORT to change the world via EDUCATION...1.2 billion young people
seeking a "Place under the SUN”
START NORTH https://startnorth.com
Start North is a youth based network helping future
impact makers to build unique learning paths
to a meaningful education, working life
and "hands on" activities to fit the needs of the future.
Flexibly and efficiently.
It brings together young talents,
top companies, NGOs, cities, universities, events, spaces, incubators (you name it!) in order to co-create
meaningful things, learn from each other
and make a global impact.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sanata Barbara Permaculture Network, Antioch University Santa Barbara, Start Nortth
- Starts: October 27, 2018 11:30am - 1:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara 602 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/526570874480833/
- Sponsors: Sanata Barbara Permaculture Network, Antioch University Santa Barbara, Start Nortth