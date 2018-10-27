Calendar » Start North Global Launch, with University Students from Finland

October 27, 2018 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Start North Global Launch, with University Students from Finland

Saturday Oct 27 11:30am -1:30pm Antioch University Santa Barbara

Welcoming University, College & High School Students and Elders for an open discussionabout the Future of Education and Sustainability

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE https://www.facebook.com/events/526570874480833/

NEXT GENERATION EDUCATION PLATFORM

Students working, together & alongside people

all ages in GLOBAL EFFORT to change the world via EDUCATION...1.2 billion young people

seeking a "Place under the SUN”

START NORTH https://startnorth.com

Start North is a youth based network helping future

impact makers to build unique learning paths

to a meaningful education, working life

and "hands on" activities to fit the needs of the future.

Flexibly and efficiently.

It brings together young talents,

top companies, NGOs, cities, universities, events, spaces, incubators (you name it!) in order to co-create

meaningful things, learn from each other

and make a global impact.