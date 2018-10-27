Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Start North Global Launch, with University Students from Finland

October 27, 2018 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
Saturday Oct 27 11:30am -1:30pm Antioch University Santa Barbara 

Welcoming University, College & High School Students and Elders for an open discussionabout the Future of Education and Sustainability

 

NEXT GENERATION EDUCATION PLATFORM

Students working, together & alongside people
all ages in GLOBAL EFFORT to change the world via EDUCATION...1.2 billion young people
seeking a "Place under the SUN” 

START NORTH https://startnorth.com

Start North is a youth based network helping future 
impact makers to build unique learning paths 
to a meaningful education, working life 
and "hands on" activities to fit the needs of the future.

Flexibly and efficiently. 

It brings together young talents, 
top companies, NGOs, cities, universities, events, spaces, incubators (you name it!) in order to co-create 
meaningful things, learn from each other 
and make a global impact.

 

  Organizer/Sponsor: Sanata Barbara Permaculture Network, Antioch University Santa Barbara, Start Nortth
  Starts: October 27, 2018 11:30am - 1:30pm
  • Price: free
  Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara 602 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/526570874480833/
  • Sponsors: Sanata Barbara Permaculture Network, Antioch University Santa Barbara, Start Nortth
 
 
 