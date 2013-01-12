Calendar » Start the New Year Right, Learn to Meditate

January 12, 2013 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

By learning to meditate we cultivate the inner causes of happiness—such as peace, balance, and beneficial intentions—that allow us to enjoy any situation we find ourselves. Meditation moves our mind, so we can learn how to develop positive ways of viewing ourselves and the world around us. Discover the surprising causes of happiness and suffering, and how this ancient knowledge can be directly applied to our modern life.