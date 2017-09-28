Calendar » Startup Mashup at THE SANDBOX

September 28, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

StartupSB and THE SANDBOX are proud to present the first annual Santa Barbara Startup Mashup 2017 on September 28 at 6pm at THE SANDBOX (414 Olive St.) Startup Mashup will give 15 Santa Barbara startups a chance to showcase their business in front of an audience of investors, mentors, media, peers, and the general public, as well as an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and win a number of prizes.

Participating startups include: Action Wins, Artsmesh, Dude I Need a Truck, EVmatch, Loyale, Observables, Open Hardware Industries, LLC, Pacific Medical Equipment LLC, Plantiferate, RentTrack, Salty Girl Seafood and Urbavore. The Startup Mashup will also announce and honor two Santa Barbara startups headed to San Francisco as regional winners and representatives of StartupSB who will participate in Tech Co’s Startup of the Year competition.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online here. General admission is free, but please RSVP online. For more information please contact [email protected]