Calendar » Startup to IPO and Beyond

Startup to IPO and Beyond: Can 805’s Winning Streak Last?

March 16, 2016 - 5:00-8:00pm

Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center - 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

In just the last few years, $300 million has been raised by innovative central coast companies from initial public offerings (IPOs) of their stock. Over $1 Billion has been raised by tech and biotech startups in the larger LA region in each of the past four financial quarters, and tech companies in the 805 raise over $200M annually.

But raising millions of dollars raises expectations. Will the winning streak last? What can private companies and entrepreneurs learn from those who braved the rigorous IPO process? How do you know if your company has acquisition or IPO potential?How can you determine the potential fit for a strategic acquisition? Or if you have the potential to raise venture capital

Join us and learn from battle-scarred IPO, M&A and tech startup veterans, what makes a company ready to go public, how to know when a merger or acquisition makes sense, how to prepare for and capture VC interest, and what is the impact of private investment and IPOs on central coast enterprise and innovation.

Our Panel: (5pm-8pm)

Keynote Speaker: Lise Buyer, Principal, Class V Group

Featured Speakers:

Ida Kane, CFO, AppFolio

Alison Bauerlein, Co-founder and CFO, Inogen

Jim Andelman, Managing Director, Rincon Venture Partners

Food will be served; No-host bar provided

Early Tickets $30

Student Tickets $15

Short Link: bit.ly/24yS89S