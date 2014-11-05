Calendar » Startup Weekend Bootcamp & Happy Hour: Make the most of your 54 Hours!

November 5, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara will host it's 4th Startup Weekend on November 14, 15 & 16, 2014.

To get you prepared for the weekend StartupSB will host an evening bootcamp and happy hour to help you get the most from the event!

Whether Startup Weekend Santa Barbara #4 is your first Startup Weekend event, or you've participated before, this StartupSB event will give you some insight in to ways to succeed, lean and grow at Startup Weekend Santa Barbara #4... while having a ton of fun!

Startup Weekend Facilitators and Event Organizers Kyle Ashby and Jose Huitron will lead the session and cover a number of topics including:

• the weekend schedule

• how to best pitch your idea

• how to form an effective team for the weekend

• hustlers, hackers, hipsters and makers? What are they and why should I care?

• startup weekend rules... (there are a few.)

• startup weekend participant tools

• judging criteria

• and more!!!

Your questions are encouraged and past participants are more than welcome to jump in and contribute to the conversation!

This event will also be a GREAT opportunity to meet event participants, before the event... and know who is available to participate on the idea you are pitching!

There is no cost for this event and we'll be announcing a location soon!

Pssst... By the way tickets have been quietly made available forStartup Weekend #4. The organizing team will be adding event details soon and officially announcing ticket sales in the coming weeks. This will be an event you will not want to miss!

