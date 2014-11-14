Calendar » Startup Weekend Santa Barbara

November 14, 2014 from 6:00pm - 11:59pm

Startup Weekend returns to the Santa Barbara area November 14, 15, and 16, 2014. Last year we received global attention with a huge, amazing, Maker and Technology Startup Weekend. Our Friday Pitch night was a massive party, complete with a band and a standing room only crowd. Our enthusiasm carried us near the top of the global Twitter Hashtag Battle. Our winning teams are going strong one year later with angel funding and full time committed founders.





Now it is time to do it all over again. Are you going to be on one of this year's winning teams? Sign up to build your next business, network and learn from our community of great mentors and entrepreneurs.



There will be 3 distinct events as part of Startup Weekend;

1) Opening Night,

2) the Working Sessions and

3) the Closing Event.

If you are participating in the weekend as a Hustler, Hacker, Hipster or Maker, your ticket gets you in to all 3 events and locations.





If you would like to attend the opening and closing nights only, please purchase the event night tickets! Everyone in attendance Friday night will get a vote on the ideas that continue through the weekend!



Event Locations:

Friday Night Opening Event

When: 6pm to 11pm

Where:

The Santa Barbara Art Foundry

120 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Working Sessions Saturday & Sunday (2 Locations):

Workzones

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Invoca

1025 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Closing Presentations and After Party

When: 4:30 PM

Where:

The Blind Tiger

409 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101





Yes! There will be an after party!



More big announcements coming soon!



