Startup Weekend Santa Barbara
Startup Weekend returns to the Santa Barbara area November 14, 15, and 16, 2014. Last year we received global attention with a huge, amazing, Maker and Technology Startup Weekend. Our Friday Pitch night was a massive party, complete with a band and a standing room only crowd. Our enthusiasm carried us near the top of the global Twitter Hashtag Battle. Our winning teams are going strong one year later with angel funding and full time committed founders.
Now it is time to do it all over again. Are you going to be on one of this year's winning teams? Sign up to build your next business, network and learn from our community of great mentors and entrepreneurs.
There will be 3 distinct events as part of Startup Weekend;
1) Opening Night,
2) the Working Sessions and
3) the Closing Event.
If you are participating in the weekend as a Hustler, Hacker, Hipster or Maker, your ticket gets you in to all 3 events and locations.
If you would like to attend the opening and closing nights only, please purchase the event night tickets! Everyone in attendance Friday night will get a vote on the ideas that continue through the weekend!
Event Locations:
Friday Night Opening Event
When: 6pm to 11pm
Where:
The Santa Barbara Art Foundry
120 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Working Sessions Saturday & Sunday (2 Locations):
Workzones
351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Invoca
1025 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Closing Presentations and After Party
When: 4:30 PM
Where:
The Blind Tiger
409 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Yes! There will be an after party!
More big announcements coming soon!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SoCalIP, Montecito Bank and Trust, LogicMonitor, Bartlett, Pringle and Wolf LLP, Ruth Ann Bowe Realtor,
- Starts: November 14, 2014 6:00pm - 11:59pm
- Price: $100 for the weekend!
- Location: Santa Barbara Art Foundry
- Website: http://www.startupweekendsb.com
