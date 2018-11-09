Calendar » Startup Weekend Santa Barbara #6

November 9, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Calling all Santa Barbara innovators, entrepreneurs, designers and developers, or anyone looking to test their ideas, connect and network with the Santa Barbara business community… Startup Weekend is back. On November 9, 10 & 11 THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara will host a community focused event to develop business ideas that solve problems, create innovative products, and launch new businesses, while allowing participants to learn methods to help create successful businesses with the help of local companies mentors and experts.

How does the event work?

Business ideas are presented Friday night, and participants and attendees vote on their favorites to continue. After the ideas are picked, teams form and ideas are worked on throughout the weekend. On Sunday teams present their new businesses and a working prototype in front of a panel of judges. The event also includes talks, this year from Yulun Wang, Chairman, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at InTouch Health and Andreas Forsland, Founder and CEO of Cognixion, a company whose initial product SmartStones was created at Startup Weekend Santa Barbara in 2014.



Do you have an idea you'd like to pursue or a problem you'd like to solve but don't know where to start or who to start with?

Techstars Startup Weekend is the place to look for a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, all in one weekend.