State of Our Schools
State of Our Schools
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
7:30 – 9:30 am
The New Vic
33 W Victoria Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Join Santa Barbara Education Foundation on Wednesday, November 1 for a presentation by Superintendent Cary Matsuoka of the Santa Barbara Unified School District to discuss today’s local education issues. There will be networking and a continental breakfast prior to the presentation.
7:30 am – Networking Breakfast: $20
8:15 am – Presentation and Q & A: FREE
Space is limited. Reservations are required.
For more information, please contact Santa Barbara Education Foundation at (805) 284-9125 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Education Foundation
- Starts: November 1, 2017 7:30am - 9:30am
- Price: FREE/$20
- Location: The New Vic
- Website: http://sbefoundation.org/state-of-our-schools-tickets/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Education Foundation