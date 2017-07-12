Calendar » State of the City

July 12, 2017 from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Join us for one of Santa Maria?s most important business event of the year. Hear first-hand from our City Mayor , Alice Patino and City Manager , Rick Haydon about the state of Santa Maria and what?s in store for the city.



Learn about recent City accomplishments and hear discussions about future projects to improve the community?s quality of life. As a preview, these range from downtown revitalization, and infrastructure improvements and other initiatives.



Click the register button or email [email protected]



