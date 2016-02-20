Calendar » State Street Ballet presents “Don Quixote” at The Granada Theatre

February 20, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Based on the iconic novel by Miguel de Cervantes, State Street Ballet brings Don Quixote to life, set in the colorful streets of Spain. The whimsical love story of Kitri, an innkeeper's daughter, and Basilio, the town barber, the company's internationally acclaimed dancers are well-suited to portraying the lively cast of characters in this witty and romantic tale. Highlighted by some of classical ballet's most virtuosic dances, Don Quixote will delight and entertain children and adults alike, as part of State Street Ballet's Family Series. One performance only!

Choreography after Marius Petipa

Music by Ludwig Minkus

Saturday, February 20 - 7:30pm

Tickets available online at www.granadasb.org or by calling the Granada Theater box office at 805.899.2222

