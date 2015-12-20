Calendar » State Street Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

December 20, 2015 from 2:00pm

No holiday season is complete without a trip to the theatre to see The Nutcracker! One of State Street Ballet's most enchanting productions, this magical story is a favorite for audiences of all ages. Our magnificent sets, complete with a gloriously gigantic Christmas tree, ready the stage for glittering snowflakes, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her enchanting castle of characters. Staged in the beautifully restored Granada Theatre, featuring the professional dancers of State Street Ballet with the talented students of Gustafson Dance, the Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra conducted by Brian Asher Alhadeff accompanies this exciting and inspiring performance. December 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm, and December 20 at 2pm. Tickets available at www.granadasb.org, or at 805.899.2222.