State Street Ballet presents "Women's Work"

May 14, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Women’s Work

honoring the legacy of Léni Fé Bland

Saturday, May 14, 2016; 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 15, 2016; 2:00 pm

Created by an all-female lineup of talented choreographers, this fresh, new, and invigorating program is a perfect fit for the intimate setting of The New Vic. The weekend’s premieres include choreography by Brooke Hughes Melton, Sophie Monat, Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Andrea Schermoly, and Cecily Stewart. The program’s centerpiece is “Anne’s Window,” a dance/theatre performance inspired by the life of Anne Frank, and featuring local high school student Sofia Ross acting the role of Anne. Themes of family, solitude, growth and hope are woven throughout this celebration of women’s historic achievements in honor of one of the most influential women in Santa Barbara’s arts community—Léni Fé Bland, whose generosity and activism enriched the lives of so many.

Don’t miss this remarkable event, sponsored by Sara Miller McCune, with additional support from Margo Cohen-Feinberg, Benjamin Jerry Cohen and Jane S. De Hart, and Andre Yew.