STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT A Spring Celebration of Dance
March 12, 2016 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM
The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by Kassandra Taylor Newberry and other cutting-edge choreographers. In addition, the evening will feature Peter and the Wolf and new works by emerging choreographers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 12, 2016 7:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $40 - VIP $25 - General $14 - Student
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/ssbyd-spring-celebration-of-dance/