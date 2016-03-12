Calendar » STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT A Spring Celebration of Dance

March 12, 2016 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by Kassandra Taylor Newberry and other cutting-edge choreographers. In addition, the evening will feature Peter and the Wolf and new works by emerging choreographers.