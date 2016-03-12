Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT: A Spring Celebration of Dance

March 12, 2016 from 7:00 PM

The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The
apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by
Kassandra Taylor Newberry and other cutting-edge choreographers. In addition, the
evening will feature Peter and the Wolf and new works by emerging choreographers.

TICKET INFORMATION:

$40-VIP, $25-General
(Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
$14-Student
(Ticket prices include a $2 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)

VENUE INFORMATION:

Lobero Theatre
33 E. Canon Perdido
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 963-0761

 

Event Details

 
 
 