Calendar » STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT: A Spring Celebration of Dance

March 12, 2016 from 7:00 PM

The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The

apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by

Kassandra Taylor Newberry and other cutting-edge choreographers. In addition, the

evening will feature Peter and the Wolf and new works by emerging choreographers.

TICKET INFORMATION:

$40-VIP, $25-General

(Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)

$14-Student

(Ticket prices include a $2 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)

VENUE INFORMATION:

Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 963-0761