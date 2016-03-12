STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT: A Spring Celebration of Dance
The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The
apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by
Kassandra Taylor Newberry and other cutting-edge choreographers. In addition, the
evening will feature Peter and the Wolf and new works by emerging choreographers.
TICKET INFORMATION:
$40-VIP, $25-General
(Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
$14-Student
(Ticket prices include a $2 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
VENUE INFORMATION:
Lobero Theatre
33 E. Canon Perdido
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 963-0761
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 12, 2016 7:00 PM
- Price: $14-$40
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/ssbyd-spring-celebration-of-dance/